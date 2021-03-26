ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

SS Rajamouli unveils Ram Charan’s look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for RRR

Checkout! SS Rajamouli unveils the look of Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for his upcoming film RRR

By Glamsham Editorial
Ram Charan's look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for SS Rajamouli's RRR
Ram Charan's look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for SS Rajamouli's RRR
Director, SS Rajamouli and his RRR team decided to unveil the first look of Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju today and we are all left awestruck. The magnanimity of the film is hinted at by the glorious poster with Ram Charan in his look for the film.

In an orange dhot, a bow and arrow pointing right up in the sky and with a fiery background with angst in his eyes, Sita’s Ramaraju gives the anticipation for the film, a good stir. Fans have been loving the look and are excited to see Ram Charan in a role like never before.

Taking to his social media, SS Rajamouli shared, “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all… 🔥 #RRR #RRRMovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies”

The wait and anticipation for the movie is a testing time for the audiences as such revelations trigger it ten fold. RRR promises to be a cinematic treat second to none and a simple mention of the movie is enough to get the fans excited.

‘RRR’ has an ensemble cast from multiple industries and boasts of names like Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt alongside Ram Charan and NTR Jr. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record breaking Baahubali series. The cinematic spectacle promises to be a record breaker and huge blockbuster in the making.

The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The much awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021 on the festive occasion of Dursshera.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India’s most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other India languages.

