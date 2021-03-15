ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Sudheer Babu gorges on over 8K calories ice-cream!

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu feasted on 8,000 calories worth ice-cream to celebrate cheat day

By Glamsham Bureau
Sudheer Babu gorges on over 8K calories ice-cream!
Sudheer Babu gorges on over 8K calories ice-cream! (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu feasted on 8,000 calories worth ice-cream to celebrate cheat day!

In his new Instagram post, Sudheer can be seen walking into an ice-cream parlour and indulging in a big bowl of chocolate ice cream. 

“8000+ calories ice cream This is a 8000 + calories cheat meal that I have hard earned after a rigorous phase 😬 Finished the takie part and also the rigidity 😊 I feel I am going to look and feel my best in #SrideviSodaCenter ✌️,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gig, as his post mentions, was obviously a stunt to promote his upcoming film “Sri Devi Soda Centre”, directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi. Details of the film are still to be revealed.

Last year, Sudheer Babu was seen in the Nani-starrer, “V”, which was released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar as a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response.

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@isudheerbabu
Previous articlePayal Dev: Singers expected to look a certain way is added pressure
Next articleAmitabh Bachchan’s official look in ‘Chehre’ out, trailer on March 18
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sudheer Babu shows quirky use of hammer in the gym

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Telugu actor Sudheer Babu seems to have hit upon a quirky workout formula for a solid body, involving a hammer!
Read more
News

Sudheer Babu’s jaw-dropping opening action sequence in the film ‘V’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The action thriller 'V' saw a global release on Amazon Prime Video and the audiences were all excited to see Sudheer Babu and Nani together on-screen, fighting their own battles and were stunned with the twists the film had to offer.
Read more
News

Aditi Rao Hydari speaks about toxicity in & around Bollywood & social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari feels that Bollywood has a beautiful side, too, and declares it is an inclusive space. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Five-member panel set up to improve cricket in Kenya

Arjun Mathur: Will never identify myself as a hero

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 17 (IANS) Life after an International Emmy nomination is good for Arjun Mathur. The actor announced his new series...

J.Lo had contemplated break-up with A-Rod for six months?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Singer Jennifer Lopez had reportedly been thinking of ending her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez for six month....

Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to Khar police station seeking action on FIR against Kangana

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Author Ashish Kaul, who has filed an FIR against actress Kangana Ranuat for violating copyright, on Wednesday sent a...

Mars water still trapped underground: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Washington, March 17 (IANS) A significant portion of Mars' water, between 30 and 99 per cent, is trapped within minerals in the planet's...

Drugs for US older adults linked to falling risks

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) The percentage of adults, 65 and older, who were prescribed a 'fall- risk-increasing' drug climbed to 94 per...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates