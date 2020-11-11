Advtg.
Regional News

Sudheer Babu welcomes a 'Pawsome member' into his family

By Glamsham Editorial
Sudheer Babu welcomes a 'Pawsome member' into his family 1
Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has a new member in his family, and the actor wants his fans to suggest a name.

Before anything, Sudheer’s new family member is a puppy — a Maltese. In a video clip, the actor holds and plays with the puppy.

“New #Pawsomemember in the family (dog emoji) … Still got to name it … Suggestions are welcome,” he wrote as caption with the video.

Sudheer was recently seen in the digitally released film, “V”, starring Nani, who played a role with negative shades. This was Nani’s 25th release. “V” is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Nassar.

A former badminton player, Sudheer was ranked number one in Andhra Pradesh and has played alongside Pullela Gopichand as a doubles partner once.

–IANS

dc/vnc

