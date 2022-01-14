Sundar C’s ‘One 2 One’ goes on floors with pooja

- Advertisement -

A traditional pooja to mark the launch of director K Thirugnanam’s new film ‘One 2 One’, featuring director-actor Sundar C in the lead, was held on Friday.

The film, which is being produced on a grand scale by 24 HRS production, will have Ragini Dwivedi playing the female lead.

Others who will feature in the film will include Vijay Varma, George Antony, Vichu and Manasvi.

- Advertisement -

Sources say that talks are on with a leading and familiar actor to play the antagonist, and that an official announcement will be made regarding this soon.

Director Thirugnanam had earlier directed the Trisha-starrer ‘Paramapadham Vilayattu’. ‘One 2 One’ will be his second film as a director.

- Advertisement -

Vikram Mohan will be the cinematographer for this film, which will have music by Siddarth Vipin. Shooting will begin in later this month.