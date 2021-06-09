Adv.
Adv.
RegionalNews

When Sundeep Kishan punched co-star Neha Shetty!

By Glamsham Bureau
When Sundeep Kishan punched co-star Neha Shetty!
Sundeep Kishan in action comedy Gully Rowdy poster | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actor Sundeep Kishan, known for his work in Telugu films, will soon be seen in the action comedy film “Gully Rowdy”. The actor has shared a funny incident where he ended up punching his co-star Neha Shetty.

The crew was working on strict deadlines and fatigue led to an incident which left everyone in splits.

Sharing the incident, Sundeep said, “There was an action sequence that took almost 19 takes because of some technical error. We were all stressed out because we were shooting at 4 in the morning and were desperate to get the right take.”

Adv.

He went on to say, “Now, in that hustle, my co-star Neha missed the timing and the punch landed on her face. Thankfully, she didn’t get injured and was very sweet about it. After a point, I got habitual getting injured every now and then during action sequences, but yes, it did freak me out.”

The film is his second collaboration with director G. Nageswara Reddy after the 2019 comedy “Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL”.

Adv.
Source@agastya_designs
Previous articleYou can buy everything with money but not your life and time: Arun Mandola
Next articleBhumi Pednekar-Akshay Kumar to co-star in ‘Raksha Bandhan’
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates