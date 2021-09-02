Sunny Leone starrer SHERO 2nd poster launched

- Advertisement -

Sunny Leone is now geared up to her first multilingual movie ‘Shero’ in South. Primarily shot in Tamil the movie will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. ‘Shero’ is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Sreejith Vijayan under the banner of Ikigai motion pictures produced by Ansari Nextel and Ravikiran.

Sunny Leone is playing the role of Sarah Mike, a US-born woman who has roots back in India in the movie. The upcoming film, ‘Shero’ tells the story of Sarah visiting India for a holiday and the incidents that happen after that.

The director Shreejith Vijayan shared that the film is a psychological thriller, “When people hear of a thriller, the first thing that comes to their mind is a crime, then an investigation and all sorts of things attached to it. But ‘Shero’ is a film that delves deep into the psychology of the character.”

Speaking about Sunny Leone the director has mentioned that “She is very professional. Be it her timeliness on arriving on sets or her effort to understand the character, Sunny Leone is very serious about her work. We had conducted a workshop prior to the shoot. Here in the South, we don’t usually do workshops. But, this workshop really helped us to speed up the work. She attended the one-week workshop, we discussed the character thoroughly and so shooting was comparatively easy, considering how huge of a star she is.”

The DOP is Manoj Kumar Khatori who has made numerous contributions in Bollywood and the music of Shero is helmed by Kollywoods ace music director Ghibran.