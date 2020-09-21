Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020

The global pandemic has caused the entertainment industry to come to a standstill forcing a lot of films to halt releases. Even while the whole country was on lockdown, superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020, here’s how.
Prabhas’ surprised everyone with his first announcement and the release of the poster of Radheshyam with Pooja Hegde. Following which, the actor announced what could possibly be the biggest collaboration of actors where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in a Nag Ashwin directorial.
Most recently, when the lockdown started easing, the actor surprised his fans with yet another film which is titled ‘Adipurush’.
Needless to say, no other actor has had back to back announcements like Prabhas and that too on such a large scale.
Recently, the Pan-India star’s 2019 magnum opus film Saaho completed its one year anniversary.