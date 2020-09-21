Home Regional News

Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020

The global pandemic has caused the entertainment industry to come to a standstill forcing a lot of films to halt releases. Even while the whole country was on lockdown, superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020, here’s how.

By Glamsham Editorial
Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020
Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020

The global pandemic has caused the entertainment industry to come to a standstill forcing a lot of films to halt releases. Even while the whole country was on lockdown, superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020, here’s how.

Prabhas’ surprised everyone with his first announcement and the release of the poster of Radheshyam with Pooja Hegde. Following which, the actor announced what could possibly be the biggest collaboration of actors where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in a Nag Ashwin directorial.

Most recently, when the lockdown started easing, the actor surprised his fans with yet another film which is titled ‘Adipurush’.

Needless to say, no other actor has had back to back announcements like Prabhas and that too on such a large scale.

Advtg.

Recently, the Pan-India star’s 2019 magnum opus film Saaho completed its one year anniversary.

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleHrithik Roshan congratulates first ever Mithila Makhaan film on getting a National award
Next articleMark Ruffalo bags second Emmy Award, urges fans to vote for ‘compassion and kindness’

Related Articles

News

“I could only imagine Prabhas in it, nobody could pull it off better than him” shared Om Raut in praising Prabhas for Adipurush

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Om Raut who is all set to direct Prabhas in his next shared that the mass appeal that Prabhas has and his diligence is unparalleled.
Read more
News

Prabhas three upcoming characters are going to be completely different from his past ones

Glamsham Editorial - 0
PAN-India star Prabhas used the lockdown period effectively and announced three big banner projects, back to back.
Read more
News

Prabhas adopts Kazipalli Reserve Forest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Telugu superstar Prabhas has taken the responsibility to adopt and develop 1,650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest. He has handed over Rs 2 crore to forest officials for development of the reserve.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020 1

Ayushmann thanks directors on World Gratitude Day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked all the directors with whom he has worked, on the occasion of...
Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020 2

Why Hrithik Roshan is proud of himself

Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020 2

Bengali star Nusrat Jahan mulls legal action against video chat app...

Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020 2

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool

Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020 2

Telugu actress Tanya Desai to be seen in Hindi thriller series...

Here’s why Superstar Prabhas has ruled 2020 2

Robbie Williams: I'm numerically dyslexic

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks