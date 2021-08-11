HomeRegionalNews

Prakash Raj: Surgery successful, will be back soon

By Glamsham Bureau
Prakash Raj | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Prakash Raj, who was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after sustaining an injury, said on Wednesday that his health is better and he will be back in action soon.

The actor took to Twitter to post a health update for his fans.

Posting a picture from his hospital bed, the actor said: “The devil is back… successful surgery… thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon.”

On Tuesday, the actor had sustained a small fracture after he suffered a fall following which he was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The senior actor is known to dabble between multiple language industries and is popular with his body of work.

The actor was recently seen in the Tamil anthology “Navarasa”.

