ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Tamil superstar Suriya is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, is better now

Tamil superstar Suriya shared on Sunday night that he is undergoing Covid treatment and is better now.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil superstar Suriya tweeted on Sunday night to inform that he is undergoing Covid treatment and is better now.

“I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side,” ran an English translation of the actor’s Tamil tweet on the fan site, @SuriyaFansTeam.

Soon, wishes of fans flooded the comment box, wishing the actor the best of health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suriya’s last release, Soorarai Pottru, dropped on Amazon Prime in November. The Tamil film, directed by Sudha Kongara, co-stars Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi and Mohan Babu. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Suriya’s next film is Vaadivasal. The first look of the Vetrimaaran directorial was unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s 45th birthday on July 23 last year.  –ians/vnc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNational Jr Athletics: Reshma breaks 2nd national record in 2 weeks
Next articleTributes flow for tennis great Akhtar Ali
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

3rd and 4th round of domestic shooting trials from Monday

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Some of India's leading shooters, including Asian Games 10m air pistol champion and Tokyo Olympics hopeful Saurabh Chaudhary,...
Read more
Sports

Australian Open: Bopanna-McLachlan to face Korean pair

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 7 (IANS) India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Ben McLachlan of Japan will face Korean pair Nam Ji-Sung and Min-Kyu Song...
Read more
Technology

AWS again leads global Cloud infrastructure market in Q4 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) was the leading cloud service provider in Q4 2020, accounting for 31 per...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Premgi Amaren lullaby in Tamil horror series Live Telecast

Premgi Amaren lullaby in Tamil horror series ‘Live Telecast’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Composer-singer Premgi Amaren says his latest song, Aararriro, in the Tamil horror series, Live Telecast, blends motherly love with music. Aarariro is the first...
Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni gets a reason to celebrate

AMMA to produce crime thriller

Kajal Aggarwal calls her OTT debut a 'natural progression'

Vijay Deverakonda praises ‘Ninnila Ninnila’ trailer

Telangana allows cinema halls to operate at 100% capacity

Telangana allows cinema halls to operate at 100% capacity

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021