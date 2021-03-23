Swwapnil Joshi's horror film 'Bali' to release on April 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Swwapnil Joshi will soon be seen in the horror film “Bali”, and he announced its release date on Monday. The film will release on April 16, and the actor, who will be seen in a horror flick for the first time, says it is a one-of-kind attempt in this genre.

Swwapnil has had a long and eventful career. He started his career in “Uttar Ramayan” and then worked in Hindi soaps, films and also Marathi films.

Talking about his upcoming horror project, Swwapnil tells IANS, “It’s a one-of-a-kind horror film with great entertainment value. The team was fantastic and we rallied around each other to make this happen. The audience is going to enjoy it. It’s a horror film that can be enjoyed with the family. We have had an ensemble cast and crew.”

The film is directed by Vishal Furia, and it alsoe features Pooja Sawant, Pritam Kagne, and Samarth Jadhav.

