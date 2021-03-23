ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Swwapnil Joshi's horror film 'Bali' to release on April 16

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Swwapnil Joshi will soon be seen in the horror film “Bali”, and he announced its release date on Monday. The film will release on April 16, and the actor, who will be seen in a horror flick for the first time, says it is a one-of-kind attempt in this genre.

Swwapnil has had a long and eventful career. He started his career in “Uttar Ramayan” and then worked in Hindi soaps, films and also Marathi films.

Talking about his upcoming horror project, Swwapnil tells IANS, “It’s a one-of-a-kind horror film with great entertainment value. The team was fantastic and we rallied around each other to make this happen. The audience is going to enjoy it. It’s a horror film that can be enjoyed with the family. We have had an ensemble cast and crew.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by Vishal Furia, and it alsoe features Pooja Sawant, Pritam Kagne, and Samarth Jadhav.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRashmi Somvanshi on 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Hoti' winning Best Haryanvi Film
Next articleZoom unveils new SDK to help developers leverage video services
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates