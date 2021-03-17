ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Taha Shah Baddusha: Today there is more fandom than stardom

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Baddusha, who made his OTT debut with the series “Bekaaboo 2”, says that today it doesn’t matter which medium you are a part of, good content will survive.

“A few decades ago, cinema was one of the biggest mediums of entertainment — still is — and that created the concept of stars, in Bollywood, Hollywood and other film industries. Today, in a day and age of the OTT and internet and social media, it’s more of fandom than stardom,” he says.

Taha adds that people will only like you if they enjoy watching your work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One might be a huge star on the big screen, but you might have lesser fandom than someone posting simple videos on a humble social media account, and vice versa. The answer is simple. People like you, if they like what content you are a part of, irrespective of the medium. Content is king, and that is what makes or breaks a star,” he told IANS.

There is a general perception that OTT is known for its bold and crass content, however, Taha says that while audiences have a right to not watch something, they must also realise that there is a lot more on OTT today.

“I would not call that being ‘judgy’. The audience is right to watch what they want and express how they feel about it. If they like it, they may appreciate it. If they are uncomfortable, they may criticise it. Let’s not forget that OTT is not only about bold content, there is every genre you can imagine from action, sci-fi, horror, comedy to drama. You search it and you have it. There is a huge section for animation and kids stuff too, which are some of the most-watched shows,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRaveena Tandon shares pictures from daughter's birthday
Next articleGoogle cuts Play Store fee to 15% globally including India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...

Teen mastermind behind great Twitter hack of 2020, jailed

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Graham Ivan Clark, a teenager behind the unprecedented Twitter hack of July last year that compromised high-profile accounts...

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates