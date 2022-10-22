scorecardresearch
Tamannaah Bhatia: Couldn't be happier to be having a working Diwali

By Glamsham Bureau
Tamannaah Bhatia: Couldn't be happier to be having a working Diwali
Tamannaah Bhatia _ pic courtesy twitter

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be working on Diwali and she says she couldn’t be happier. After giving her best in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Film Industry, she’s all set to make her Malayalam film debut as well. Helmed by Arun Gopi, the shooting has already begun and the busy bee Tamannaah will have a working festive season this Diwali.

Tamannaah said “I couldn’t be happier to be having a working Diwali! I’ll celebrate the festivities with the entire cast and crew on set itself and I’m looking forward to it. I’m very grateful for all the amazing work that has been coming my way. The love that the audiences and my fans give me, is what keeps me motivated all year round.”

Bhatia has more in store for her fans with the upcoming release of her romantic-drama flick “Gurthundha Seethakalam”, “Bhola Shankar”, Prime Video series “Jee Karda” and Netflix’s “Lust Stories”.

Pic. Sourcetamannaahspeaks
