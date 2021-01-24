Regional News

Tamannaah Bhatia: Empowered women, empower women

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia likes group workout sessions, and says they keep her motivated.

By Glamsham Editorial
Tamannaah Bhatia doing workout routines
Tamannaah Bhatia doing workout routines
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia likes group workout sessions, and says they keep her motivated.

The actress shared her views on Instagram along with a video of herself in a group workout session.

“Empowered women, empower women! Group workout sessions feel like a party and keeps us motivated. Amazing women deserves fit bodies to go with,” she wrote in post, shared late on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Tamannaah had shared that she has regained the strength of her pre-Covid days thanks to two months of consistent workout. On Friday, Tamannaah shared a gym video on Instagram where she can be seen lifting weight.

“You don’t have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I’m back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19. #BeStrongerThanYourExcuse #MakeItHappen #BeastMode #doiteveryday,” the actress shared.

Tamannaah tested positive for Covid in October. The actress underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad for a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr. In the film, Tamannaah will be playing the role of a Kabaddi coach named Jwala Singh.  –ians/sug/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShruti Haasan: Will definitely bring out more music this year
Next articleUFC 257: Conor McGregor beaten by Dustin Poirier
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...
Read more
Sports

SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has asked for a report from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after...
Read more
Sports

Andy Murray opts out of Australian Open

IANS - 0
London, Jan 24 (IANS) Five-time champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open grand slam tournament beginning February 8.Murray had been granted...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021