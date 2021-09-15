HomeRegionalNews

Tamannaah Bhatia comes to grips with ‘Telangana dialect’ for ‘Seetimaarr’

Tamannaah Bhatia's latest release is sports action film 'Seetimaarr', says she has dubbed in the "Telangana dialect" for the first time in her career.

By Glamsham Bureau
Tamannaah Bhatia | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, whose latest release is the sports action film ‘Seetimaarr’, says she has dubbed in the “Telangana dialect” for the first time in her career. The ‘dialect’, also known as Hyderabadi Telugu, is influenced by Deccani Urdu, Marathi and also Kannada.

Tamannaah plays the part of a kabaddi coach named Jwala Reddy. She calls her character fierce and one she has not tried before.

She said: “I enjoyed the challenges that the film came with. As an actor, nothing feels better than getting appreciated for your performance.”

Tamannaah is also gearing up for the release of ‘Maestro’ and ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’. Her Hindi projects, ‘Plan A Plan B’ with Riteish Deshmukh, and Amazon Prime’s original show ‘Yaar Dost’ with Maddock Films, are also scheduled for release.

