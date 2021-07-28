Adv.
Tamannaah Bhatia shoots special dance number for ‘Ghani’

By Glamsham Bureau
Tamannaah Bhatia | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a special dance sequence in the upcoming boxing drama film “Ghani” starring Varun Tej. She calls it fun working with the Telugu star.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said: “Working with Varun Tej is always great fun, and I am looking forward to shooting the dance number. The song is really catchy and has an interesting place in the narrative.”

The choreographer duo Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat will choreograph the number.

“Ghani” is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and also stars Bollywood actress Saiee M. Manjrekar.

Tamannaah will also be seen playing Varun Tej’s sister-in-law in the upcoming Telugu film “F3”.

The actress is gearing up for the release of “Maestro”, “Seetimaarr” and “Gurthunda Seethakalam”.

Source@tamannaahspeaks
