Tamil cinema veteran T. Rajendher to release pan-India patriotic song on Jan 18

Noted Kollywood director, actor, music composer, lyricist and singer T. Rajendhar is all set to unveil a pan-Indian music album.

By News Bureau

Noted Kollywood director, actor, music composer, lyricist and singer T. Rajendhar is all set to unveil a pan-Indian music album. The patriotic album ‘Vande Vande Mataram, Vazhiya Namadhu Bharatham’ is all set to be released on January 18.

“I had written songs for films, for organisations, for the party, for love and affection. Now for the first time I have created a song ‘Vande Vande Mataram, Vazhiya Namadhu Bharatham’ for our nation. The song has been created for a pan-Indian audience and will be released in Tamil and Hindi,” T. Rajendher said.

The song will be released in the Tamil month of ‘Thai’.

Winner of several platinum discs for his music albums for various movies, Rajendher is known for composing many energetic as well as soul stirring songs. He is also preparing to launch his own music record label in the new year.

“I received a platinum disc for Kilinjalgal. Pookalai Parikadheergal, Poo Poova Poothirukku, Pookal Vidum Thoodhu, Cooliekkaran all were record breaking hits. Having broken several such records, I am now starting my own company TR Records.”

T. Rajendhar expressed confidence that his new venture TR Records would taste success with the support of people.

