scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Tamil star Suriya begins shooting for Siva's action entertainer

Suriya began shooting for director Siva's upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled #Suriya42, on Wednesday.

By Glamsham Bureau
Tamil star Suriya begins shooting for Siva's action entertainer
Tamil star Suriya begins shooting for Siva's action entertainer

Actor Suriya began shooting for director Siva’s upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled #Suriya42, on Wednesday.

The film was formally flagged off with a pooja ceremony on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Suriya said: “Shoot begins! Need all your blessings!”

Director Siva said: “Sai Sai. Very happy to start our new project with the blessings of God and best wishes of all the fans, media friends, cinema lovers, well wishers. Thank you Surya sir, Studiogreen, UV Creations. Siva and team #Suriya42.”

The film is being produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Cinematography for the film is by Vetri Palanisamy, who had filmed superhits such as the Ajith-starrer ‘Veeram’ and ‘Vedalam’.

Richard Kevin, who did a fine job editing superhits such as the critically acclaimed ‘Vikram Vedha’ and the recently released web series ‘Suzhal’, has been brought onboard as the film’s editor.

Previous articleAayush Sharma begins shooting his upcoming next
Next articleOriginal, unpacked 2007 Apple iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakh
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Kiara Advani

Nikki Tamboli

Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US