After ‘Tanhaji’ Elakshi Gupta to debut in Marathi Film

Adv.

Elakshi Gupta is a fashion model and actress. Apart from being an actress, Elakshi Gupta is a dentist too, she is also a dancer and a fitness enthusiast. Elakshi debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’ and is all set for her debut in the Marathi film industry.

After playing a fabulous role in “Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior”, Elakshi Gupta is ready to take big steps in the Marathi Film Industry with her next film ‘Bhram’ alongside Abhi Ammkar which is directed by Vaibhav Londhe. She will be also be seen with many renowned Marathi actors.

The film has suspense and thriller elements and Elakshi Gupta’s character is at the centre of the film’s plot. It would be exciting to see how she portrays this role in her debut Marathi film.

Adv.

On the work front, the actress will also be seen in her next Bollywood film ‘Luv You Shankar’ and she has other projects to come which she will be announcing soon.