Teaser of Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma’s next film released

Actors Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma will be seen together in ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’. The teaser of the film was released on Tuesday.

Directed by debutant Lakshmi Sowjanya, the film is a love story of two youngsters with different mindsets. While Ritu Varma’a character is a perfectionist who always wants the best and is unsatisfied with all the men she meets in matchmaking sessions, Naga Shaurya plays a calm person, who is deeply in love with Ritu Varma and he never misses any opportunity to impress her.

Shaurya took to his Instagram stories and to put up the teaser link. He wrote: “Coming a step closer to all of you. Sharing all the more fun filled with ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’ teaser.

‘Varudu Kaavalenu’ shooting has been wrapped up and post-production work is happening. The film will release in October, as announced by the makers through the teaser.