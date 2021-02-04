ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Telangana couple names son after actor Sonu Sood

Impressed by actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work, a couple in Telangana has named their son after him.

By Glamsham Editorial
Telangana couple names son after actor Sonu Sood
Telangana couple names son after actor Sonu Sood
ADVERTISEMENT

Impressed by actor Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work, a couple in Telangana has named their son after him.

Pandaga Naveen Kumar and his wife Triveni of Khammam district named their child born during Covid-19 induced lockdown, after Sonu Sood.

The couple Mustikunta village of Bonakal mandal in the district organised Annaprasana, a ritual to mark the child’s first intake of solid food or rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The invitation to the ceremony carried the name of the child as Sonu Sood. It was posted on social media by the couple.

Naveen, a registered medical practitioner, invited the actor to the ceremony and sought his blessings for the child. He said Sonu Sood sent his best wishes.

The youth said he became a fan of Sonu Sood after learning about his philanthropic work to help the migrant labourers and other needy people during lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naveen worships Sonu Sood like a god every day. He has placed a picture of the actor seeing off migrant labourers alongside the pictures of gods at his residence.

Naveen and his wife hoped that their son would emulate the humanitarian values of Sonu Sood and become a saviour of the distressed.  –ians/ms/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAdah Sharma to play bipolar character in 'Chuha Billi'
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s candid pictures twinning in black is winning hearts
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

SC to hear Sonu Sood’s plea against Bombay HC order

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood against a Bombay High Court order which dismissed his plea challenging a civic body notice
Read more
Technology

'Vaccine for Covid-19 mutants can be ready by Autumn'

IANS - 0
London, Feb 4 (IANS) A vaccine to tackle the Covid-19 variants could be ready by autumn, the Oxford-AstraZeneca team said."I think the actual...
Read more
Sports

South Africa's One-Day Cup final goes to reserve day after rains

IANS - 0
Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 4 (IANS) The Momentum One-Day Cup final between the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and the Imperial Lions was abandoned on Thursday...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021