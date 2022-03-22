Telugu activist Babu Gogineni's satire on palmistry in 'Radhe Shyam'

- Advertisement -

Telugu activist and humanist Babu Gogineni has commented on Prabhas’ latest release ‘Radhe Shyam’. As the storyline is all about palmistry and astrology, the humanist believes the movie endorses blind beliefs.

In his latest social media post, Babu Gogineni wrote, “I wished Vikramaditya (Prabhas) had read the palms of his producers beforehand, to avoid such a flop movie. The whole movie runs on blind beliefs and WhatsApp forwards. How stupid!”.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is all about astrology, fortune-telling, and how it is proved wrong by the heroine. In this frame of context, the humanist has fired his ammunition against such beliefs, which he thinks might have a larger impact on the audience.

Babu Gogineni also brings the famous quote of prominent scientist Johannes Kepler, who is known for finding out the laws of planetary motion.

“Astrology is the foolish little daughter of the respectable reasonable mother Astronomy”, the quote says.

Quoting this, Babu Gogineni alleged that the dialogues of the film were actually based on WhatsApp forwards.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ was released a few days ago.