Balakrishna, Prabhudeva pay their last homage to Puneeth Rajkumar

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and dancer/ choreographer/director Prabhudeva arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday and paid their last respects to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Saturday, who passed away at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest.

Balakrishna could not control his tears while paying last respects. He also hugged and consoled Shivarajkumar, Puneeth’s elder brother.

Prabhudeva was also in tears while paying his last respects.

Telugu actor Balaksrihna shares a special bond with Rajkumar’s family.

The late actor will be cremated on Saturday evening here with full state honour.

Puneeth, son of Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar, passed away on Friday. His body has been kept at Kanteerava Stadium for his fans to pay their last respects.