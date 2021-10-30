HomeRegionalNews

Telugu actor Balakrishna, dancing star Prabhudeva pay last respects to Puneeth

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Prabhudeva arrived in Bengaluru and paid their last respects to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By Glamsham Bureau
Telugu actor Balakrishna, dancing star Prabhudeva pay last respects to Puneeth
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Prabhudeva
- Advertisement -

Telugu super star Nandamuri Balakrishna and choreographer/filmmaker Prabhudeva arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday and paid their last respects to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest.

Balakrishna stated that, though he and Puneeth were born to different mothers they were like brothers.

- Advertisement -

“I am pained that I lost a friend, brother. He used to attend all programmes that invited him. He had donated his eyes. We have met many times at Lepakshi along with Shivrajkumar, his elder brother. He had entertained people as an artiste,” he explained.

“Puneeth will live eternally in our hearts,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Balakrishna wept while paying his last respects and also consoled Shivarajkumar, Puneeth’s elder brother.

Meanwhile, Prabhudeva said that Puneeth was too young to die.

- Advertisement -

“He is a gem of a person. I recently shot a song for him. My father was in tears after hearing about the news of Puneeth’s death. He wondered whether it was true,” he added.

The late actor will be cremated on Saturday evening here with full state honour.

Puneeth, son of Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar, passed away on Friday. His body has been kept at Kanteerava Stadium for his fans to pay their last respects.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNintendo is closing its Redwood City, Toronto offices: Report
Next articleSri Lanka's familiarity with Sharjah could be decisive vs South Africa
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,872FansLike
46,208FollowersFollow
6,387FollowersFollow
57,602FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US