Telugu actor-politician Chiranjeevi tests corona positive

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor and politician K Chiranjeevi on Monday said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Took a test for Covid-19 before resuming period drama ‘Acharya’ film’s shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive,” added Chiranjeevi.

The Praja Rajyam party founder and former central minister said he was though asymptomatic at present.

The 65-year-old actor was in self-quarantine at his home in Hyderabad.

“Request all those who met me in the last few days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update on my recovery soon,” he added.

–IANS

