‘Andhadhun’ remake Telugu movie ‘Maestro’ all set to release

- Advertisement -

If surviving in this world comes at the cost of admitting to a world of lies, what will you choose? After making waves with blockbuster Hindi and Tamil films, Disney+ Hotstar brings its first big-ticket Telugu film ‘Maestro’. Featuring a lineup of the immensely talented cast, including actors Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh, ‘Maestro’ is the official remake of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer ‘Andhadhun’.

The suspense thriller, Maestro, explores a series of mysterious events that change the course of life for a blind pianist caught in a fix to report a crime that he should not know of. Mahati Swara Sagar’s music and Merlapaka Gandhi’s astounding direction is sure to take viewers on an entertaining ride with this suspense thriller, coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar.

- Advertisement -

Like Andhadhun, Maestro’s theme revolves around grey lies and how they turn sour. The trailer gives a peek into the world of a simple man with vision impairment getting embroiled in a murder case that requires him to escape the situation to save himself. This film marks the first time, actor Nithiin, famous for playing romantic roles, will be seen in a dark comedy.

Director Merlapaka Gandhi said, “While making Maestro, we knew that we wanted to keep the plotline similar to Andhadhun. We want to offer Telugu audiences a gripping story of this calibre that has never been attempted before by any maker in the Telugu industry, with multiple twists and turns. Our audiences love a gripping suspense thriller, and this film exploring the dark comedy genre offers exactly that. The plot and the journey of each character are promising enough to keep the viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats throughout.”

- Advertisement -

Talking about his character in Maestro, actor Nithiin said, “I am a fan of how Ayushmann portrayed the leading part in Andhadhun and managed to keep the suspense alive throughout with his craft. When I was offered the chance to do Maestro, I knew I had to be a part of it, simply because of the complexities of my character in the film and doing this with Merlapaka Gandhi made the experience even more enriching. He has a clear vision for his characters in the film. As viewers, we love watching films that keep us engaged and on the edge of our seats; with Maestro, we believe that we have achieved that. I am glad that the audiences will be able to enjoy the film soon on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Actor Tamannaah added, “I am super kicked for Maestro to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar! I love experimenting with versatile roles and in Maestro, I have once again expanded my range as an actor. Portraying grey shades on screen can be challenging because it pushes your boundaries, but I thoroughly love such a challenge! I have never played a role like this one before! Merlapaka Gandhi was a brilliant guide in helping me envision my character. While this role has already been essayed by Tabu in Andhadhun, I have interpreted this character in my own way, and I hope the audience loves it.”

- Advertisement -

Maestro is about Arun, a talented pianist in Goa, who has a little secret of his own. He fakes being blind to improve his piano skills. A chance encounter with the gorgeous Sophie lands him an opportunity at her father’s diner. At the diner, a popular but retired actor Mohan, notices Arun and invites him over to his house to give a private performance on a special occasion. Arun arrives at the actor’s flat and Mohan’s wife Simi opens the door. Arun then unwittingly becomes a witness to a crime he should not have seen. Arun tries to report the crime to the police but discovers to his shock that that would also expose his own lies and pose a greater threat to him. It is a catch 22 situation for Arun who gets entangled in a web of crime and deceit and what follows is a laugh and thrill riot.