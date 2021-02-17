ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

The only Indian film ‘Manasanamaha’ premiered at Crystal Palace Intl Film Fest

Telugu short film Manasanamaha is the only film from India across categories to be premiered at the prestigious London-based Crystal Palace Intl Film Festival

By Glamsham Editorial
Viraj Ashwin-Drishika Chander in Deepak Reddy's Manasanamaha
Viraj Ashwin-Drishika Chander in Deepak Reddy's Manasanamaha (photo credit: instagram)
Hyderabad, Feb 17: The Telugu short film Manasanamaha is the only film from India across categories to be premiered at the prestigious London-based Crystal Palace International Film Festival.

Deepak Reddy’s film stars newcomers Viraj Ashwin and Drishika Chander and chronicles the narrative of Surya, who gives an insider view of his past three relationships. Each story represents three different seasons — chaithra (summer), varsha (monsoon) and seetha (winter). 

“I am extremely happy to know that ‘Manasanamaha’ is the only film representing India at this year’s Crystal Palace Film Festival’s international bracket. It is quite the honour and surely exciting to be part of the UK’s coolest festival which is also amongst the world’s top 25 film festivals,” said director Reddy.

“While all festivals have moved online this year due to the pandemic, CPIFF is being conducted live, and I’m looking forward to attending it with live audience soon,” he added.

While the festival is held in March every year, the 2021 ceremony is on hold due to Covid protocol. According to the official website of the festival, the dates are “TBA as soon as the vaccine allows full crowds again!”

The film has won accolades at festivals like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Jaipur International Film Festival, Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, and Dublin International Short Film Festival.

