Telugu star Kalyaan Dhev recovers from Covid

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law, actor Kalyaan Dhev, has tested negative for Covid-19 after battling the virus over the past days. He made the announcement along with an Instagram picture on Thursday.

Kalyaan posted a picture dressed in a grey T-shirt. He is seen wearing a baseball cap as he posed for the camera.

“I’m Covid-19 NEGATIVE! Hope you all are staying indoors, stay safe! Thank you so much for the love and prayers,” Kalyan wrote.

Kalyan tested positive for the virus on April 22.

The actor will next be seen in “Super Machi”, which is reportedly a romantic film directed By Puli Vasu and also stars Rachita Ram and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.