Regional News

Telugu star Nabha Natesh is on cloud nine for ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’

By Glamsham Editorial
Telugu star Nabha Natesh
Telugu star Nabha Natesh
ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu star Nabha Natesh is on cloud nine. Her recent release, Solo Brathuke So Better, has opened to a good response at the theatres. What makes it all the more special is that this was the first film to release in theatres post lockdown.

“I am so happy and grateful for the love audience has showered on my film. I was eagerly waiting to see the audience’s reaction,” said a visibly happy Nabha.

Even as the film does good business, Nabha’s character Amrutha is being liked by viewers. Her acting is receiving special attention of the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as many films have been releasing on OTT amid the closure of cinema halls owing to Covid lockdown, Nabha feels going to theatres is more than just an outing.

“It’s a wholesome magical experience. It is not just about going to the theatres — going there, booking tickets, ordering popcorn and watching something on a huge screen is a very different experience. It’s magical and has so much more grandeur,” she says.

The talented actor’s career has been soaring every since she starred in the 2019 sci-fi action drama, iSmartShankar. Apart from good roles, how important is it for her to be positively critiqued? “It matters to me how my performance is reviewed but more than that I focus on how much my audience loves my work and if I am able to entertain the fans or not, ” she shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood dreams? “Things have started getting back to normal now in the film industry. I am in talks with some filmmakers, but would like to comment only at the right time, ” She says.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant demands to wear saree from Abhinav Shukla, the former says ‘Samosa bana diya’
Next articleSCG Test: India win Day 2 honours despite Smith ton

Related Articles

News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
Sports

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

IANS - 0
Dubai, Jan 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one year in August, 2019 due to suspect action,...
Read more
Technology

‘Among Us’ most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The mystery-party-action game 'Among Us' has become the most downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS app stores...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Marathi star Priya Bapat

What makes Marathi star Priya Bapat so happy about her first...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat will begin shooting for independent filmmaker Aditya Kripalani's upcoming film in February in Singapore. The film, "Father Like", also stars...
KGF 2 teaser

Yash and Sanjay Dutt in a action power packed teaser of...

Telugu star Nabha Natesh is on cloud nine for 'Solo Brathuke So Better' 1

Allu Arjun thankful for garnering 10 million Instagram followers

Talented Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav

Siddharth Jadhav joins hands with Planet Marathi’s Planet Talent

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela on quarantine day 7

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela tests negative for Covid-19

Telugu star Nabha Natesh is on cloud nine for 'Solo Brathuke So Better' 1

Kannada actress-producer Radhika Kumaraswamy says she received money from imposter as...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020