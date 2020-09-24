Home Regional News

Telugu star Varun Konidela tries cooking, sister says it's 'nice'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (IANS) Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela tried his hands at cooking, and his sister Niharika Konidela likes what he made!

Varun took to Instagram Stories and posted a video of his sister Niharika sampling the dish he made.

In the clip, Varun asks Niharika: “Tell me how it is?”

Advtg.

Niharika replies: “It’s nice”.

On the clip, he wrote: “Finally tried my hand at cooking.”

The Telugu star will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively titled #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Advtg.

Varun has delivered hits like “Tholiprema”, “Fidaa” and “F2”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVeteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam critical
Next articleAkshay Kumar takes break from 'Bellbottom' shoot, visits Gurudwara in UK

Related Articles

News

Varun Konidela’s Instagram family grows to two million

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela now has a fan following of two million on Instagram. Varun shared a video...
Read more
News

Telugu star Allu Sirish gears up to shoot in a few weeks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Telugu star Allu Sirish is all set to return to shooting in a few weeks. Sirish shared a boomerang...
Read more
News

Allu Sirish: People have stigma endorsing something Indian made

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Aug 16 (IANS) Telugu actor Allu Sirish says there is a lot of stigma associated with the idea of endorsing Made In India...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Telugu star Varun Konidela tries cooking, sister says it's 'nice' 1

Ayushmann Khurrana's father: Every time he won, I had tears of...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana was named in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year,...
Are these the emerging new 'stars' of Indian OTT

The emerging new ‘stars’ of Indian OTT

Series Review | Utopia: Gruesome pandemic drama

Series Review | Utopia: Gruesome pandemic drama

Telugu star Varun Konidela tries cooking, sister says it's 'nice' 2

Was not so confident with the bat going into the match:...

Telugu star Varun Konidela tries cooking, sister says it's 'nice' 3

Have to stand in front and take the brunt of it:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

KL Rahul's record-breaking ton blows RCB away

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks