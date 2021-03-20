ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

‘Thala’ Ajith surprises fans in Chennai

Super star of Tamil films, "Thala" Ajith is often lauded for his simplicity went around Chennai without making much of a fuss about it.

By Glamsham Bureau
'Thala' Ajith surprises fans in Chennai
'Thala' Ajith surprises fans in Chennai
ADVERTISEMENT

Super star of Tamil films, “Thala” Ajith took a ride in an auto-rickshaw through Chennai, surprising his fans. The star who is often lauded for his simplicity went around the city without making much of a fuss about it.

However fans of Ajith revealed that the superstar had taken the auto ride as part of the promotion of his much awaited movie ,”Valimai”.

Ajith, who takes a lot of time in doing a movie, has a major fan following who track his movies and new releases even though they come at an average of one or two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tamil movie industry sources, the producer of the movie, Boney Kapoor has said that the first look of the movie will be released on May 1.

The film is directed by Tamil director Vinoth and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The movie has created a frenzy in the Tamil film industry. Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palanisamy was asked by fans in various parts of the state when the film will release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannadasan Balamurgan, an office bearer of “Thala” Ajith fans association, while speaking to IANS said, “The simplicity of Ajith Sir is legendary. He will walk through the streets, travel in an auto and these are all from the bottom of his heart. He is a superstar but a common man at heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFor Manoj Bajpayee ‘Shool’ has become a game changer
Next articleJacqueline Fernandez feels grateful being part of ‘Ram Setu’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar cast vote

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Popular Tamil stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith and Suriya among others cast their vote here on Thursday. Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the earliest stars to cast his vote
Read more
News

Tamil remake of Big B starrer PINK to go on the floors

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Tamil remake of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer PINK, which will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, has been officially titled NERKONDA PAARVAI. The makers unveiled first look poster along with the title on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Adarsh Gourav feels OTT projects are more liberating

Why did Andie MacDowell stop colouring her hair?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Andie MacDowell has revealed why she stopped colouring her during the Covid pandemic

Carey Mulligan has played a lot of ‘mom roles’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Carey Mulligan has played a lot of ‘mom roles', and she says she was apprehensive about playing someone without kids in "Promising Young Woman".

Super middleweight pro bout: Vijender's winning streak ends (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji, March 20 (IANS) The makeshift boxing arena on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino turned out to be...

It's India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends in final

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Raipur, March 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka Legends will meet India Legends in the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the...

All England Open badminton: Sindhu enters semi-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 20 (IANS) Reigning world badminton champion P.V. Sindhu rallied to enter the women's singles semi-finals of All England Open Championships here...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates