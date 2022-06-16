scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Thaman’s Instagram picture hints he’s getting started on music for ‘SSMB28’

Tollywood music director SS Thaman, who is known for his works for the movies 'Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo', 'Bheemla Nayak', and many other musical hit albums of recent times, is all set to kick start working for Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'SSMB28'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Thaman's Instagram picture hints he's getting started on music for 'SSMB28'
Thaman's Instagram picture hints he's getting started on music for 'SSMB28'
- Advertisement -

Tollywood music director SS Thaman, who is known for his works for the movies ‘Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo’, ‘Bheemla Nayak’, and many other musical hit albums of recent times, is all set to kick start working for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie ‘SSMB28’.

Thaman, who leaves no stone unturned to promote his movie projects, keeps his social media followers posted about his every move.

The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ composer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with celebrity director Trivikram Srinivas, earlier on Thursday. “On our New Journey To Make Some New Records, Trivikram Sir,” he said.

- Advertisement -

This post from Thaman not only thrilled fans but also effectively put a stop to rumours that he was no longer working on the project.

Thaman has earlier collaborated with Trivikram Srinivas for the movies ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo’, and ‘Bheemla Nayak’ (Trivikram penned the screenplay). Now that the duo is coming together, fans expect the best output from them.

- Advertisement -

The regular shoot for ‘SSMB28’ is expected to begin in August. Pooja Hegde plays Mahesh’s lady love in this film, which is produced by Radha Krishna and distributed by Haarika & Hassine Creations.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'Ms Marvel' reveals her love for Shah Rukh Khan
Next articleIndian private equity investments reach $70 bn in 2k deals in 2021
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,487FansLike
52,749FollowersFollow
7,178FollowersFollow
60,055FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US