‘Thank your darling’, says S S Rajamouli, as Prabhas cheers ‘RRR’ accolades

Even as he was busy collecting awards and celebrating the two Golden Globe nominations for ‘RRR’, ace director S S Rajamouli responded to a congratulatory message from his ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas with a heartwarming short and bromantic tweet.

Prabhas had tweeted: “The greatest @ssrajamouli garu is going to conquer the world. Congratulations for winning the prestigious New York Films Critics Circle Award for the best director & bagging the LA Films Critics’ Awards for the best director (runner-up).”

He also congratulated the “legendary [M.M.] Keeravaani garu” for receiving the LA Films Critics Association award for best music director. The composer was again in the news when the ‘RRR’ number, ‘Naatu Naatu’, got a Golden Globe nomination.

Responding to the actor’s wishes, Rajamouli replied: “Thank you Darling. You believed in my international recognition when I myself didn’t.”

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in ‘Spirit’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Adipurush’ (opposite Kriti Sanon), ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone, and director Maruti’s upcoming film.