scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

‘Thank your darling’, says S S Rajamouli, as Prabhas cheers ‘RRR’ accolades

By Glamsham Bureau

Even as he was busy collecting awards and celebrating the two Golden Globe nominations for ‘RRR’, ace director S S Rajamouli responded to a congratulatory message from his ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas with a heartwarming short and bromantic tweet.

Prabhas had tweeted: “The greatest @ssrajamouli garu is going to conquer the world. Congratulations for winning the prestigious New York Films Critics Circle Award for the best director & bagging the LA Films Critics’ Awards for the best director (runner-up).”

He also congratulated the “legendary [M.M.] Keeravaani garu” for receiving the LA Films Critics Association award for best music director. The composer was again in the news when the ‘RRR’ number, ‘Naatu Naatu’, got a Golden Globe nomination.

Responding to the actor’s wishes, Rajamouli replied: “Thank you Darling. You believed in my international recognition when I myself didn’t.”

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in ‘Spirit’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Adipurush’ (opposite Kriti Sanon), ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone, and director Maruti’s upcoming film.

Previous article
Mahesh Bhatt narrates U G Krishnamurti book; leave ‘my voice for my grandchild’
Next article
When Karan Johar, Malaika Arora hosted reality show, they would have potluck parties
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Nikki Tamboli

Rubina Dilaik

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US