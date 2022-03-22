'The Kerala Story' tells gut-wrenching story of kidnapping, trafficking of women

- Advertisement -

The makers of ‘The Kerala Story’ announced the film on Tuesday through a special video.

The video in question, shows a glimpse of V S Achuthanandan, the former Chief Minister of Kerala from his 2010 media interaction as he talks about systematic kidnapping, trafficking and massacre of thousands of young women from Kerala to ISIS and other war-stricken zones of the world.

Talking about the heart-wrenching stories of pain, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “This story is a human tragedy, one that will shake you to the core. When Sudipto (writer-director) came and narrated it to me along with his research of over 3-4 years, I was in tears in the first meeting itself.”

“That was the very day I decided to make this film. I am glad that we are now progressing with the film and we hope to make a very real, unbiased and true narrative of events”, he added.

Kerala and Mangalore are the epicenters of most of the recent massacres in the sub-continent. NIA is probing only 99 cases despite almost 32,000 disappearances of young girls from Kerala and Mangalore. Rampant religious conversion through a deep-rooted indoctrination network has taken over Kerala like bushfire!

Writer and director Sudipto Sen shared, “As per a recent investigation, since 2009 – nearly 32,000 girls from Kerala and Mangalore from Hindu and Christian communities have been converted to Islam and most of them end up landing in Syria, Afghanistan, and other ISIS and Haqqani influential areas.”

He continued, “Despite accepting these facts, the government is hardly contemplating any definitive action plan against such huge international conspiracies led by ISIS-influenced groups.”

“During our research and travels across the region, we have seen the tears of the mothers of the eloped girls. We found some of them in the jails of Afghanistan and Syria. Some have no trial whatsoever”, he further mentioned.

The director maintained that the film tries to hear the cries of mothers who have lost their daughters to religious indoctrination.

“Most of the girls were married to the dreaded ISIS terrorists and have babies with them. The dark to darkest future waits for them. This important film is trying to hear the cry of all the mothers who have lost their daughters.”