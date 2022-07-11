Tips acquires the audio rights of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan Part – I’

- Advertisement -

Tips, one of the biggest in the India Music Industry, has seen and is still seeing astounding growth in the world music market. It has been able to deliver some of the best albums to the entertainment music and the audiences of India. The diversified YouTube channels across several languages have effectively brought Tips a loyal pan India fan base.

The first part of the movie is titled PS-1: Ponniyin Selvan I, the upcoming Indian Tamil-language epic period drama film directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The movie is being mounted on a scale of over 500 crores of budget and the movie is being adapted from one of the biggest and most loved historic novels of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan is a historical fiction novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, written in Tamil.

Kumar Taurani says, “It is a pleasure working with Lyca Productions on this A R Rahman musical. We are supremely glad to be associated with this magnum opus of Mani Ratnam – the man with a Midas touch. This multilingual project will surely make its mark in Indian cinema.”