HomeRegionalNews

Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati film title to be unveiled on Aug 15

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming film to get a name on Sunday

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled ‘PSPK Rana film’, will get a permanent name on Sunday. According to the film’s production team, the makers have decided to reveal the film’s title on Independence Day at 9.45 a.m.

On the same day, a small glimpse into the film’s storyline will also be shown to the fans.

- Advertisement -

Recently the makers revealed Pawan Kalyan’s character as police officer Bhimla Nayak. However, Rana’s character details are still under wraps.

The film is set for a Sankranth release in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Sagar K. Chandra, the film will have ace Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas taking care of the script. Young producer S. Naga Vamsi of Sitara Entertainments is bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMannat Noor: There can’t be another song like ‘Laung Laachi’
Next articleAdhvik Mahajan: I enjoy having my favourite candies
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,532FansLike
42,991FollowersFollow
6,042FollowersFollow
57,436FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv