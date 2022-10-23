Title teaser out for 'Mega154'; lead cast: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan

The makers of director K S Ravindra’s (Bobby) upcoming film, tentatively referred to as ‘Mega154’ and featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, have released a glimpse of the title teaser they are to release on Diwali.

The glimpse released is meant to be a sparkle before the blast that the makers have planned for fans on the festival day.

In the video clip released, megastar Chiranjeevi appears in a mass get-up wearing gold ornaments.

Chiranjeevi is seen throwing a beedi after taking the last puff. Uniquely, it is shown in reverse order. “Get ready for the mass explosion,” reads a statement in the video.

Actor Ravi Teja will be essaying a significant role in this movie that features Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi.

Billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the film is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. G K Mohan is the co-producer.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the movie that has cinematography by Arthur A Wilson. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and A S Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogues were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

The film is scheduled to hit screens for Sankranthi in 2023.