- Advertisement -

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was among the first to wish actor and politician Kamal Haasan on the occasion of his 67th birthday. In a tweet on Sunday, Stalin said, “I express my sweet birthday wishes to my dear friend, ‘Kalaignani’ Kamal Haasan, one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and the President of the Makkal Needhi Maiam. I wish him good health and urge him to continue his good services.”

Six-time National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu too took to Twitter to post his birthday greetings to Kamal Haasan. “Just like what Kalaignar Karunandhi said about MGR, I too can say about Kamal Haasan: ‘He has been my 40-year friend’,” the lyricist tweeted.

- Advertisement -

He likened the gifted actor to a burning flame that looks to move up, even when a matchstick is held down and asked what could victories or defeats do to such a person.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu too was among the scores of others who wished Kamal Haasan a happy birthday. He tweeted, “To the epitome of excellence. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir!”

- Advertisement -

The unit of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ wished him a happy birthday by releasing the first look of the film on Saturday evening.