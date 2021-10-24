Sunday, October 24, 2021
TN film industry buoyed up over decision to open theatres at full capacity

The Tamil film industry is buoyed up over the state government's decision to open theatres at full seating capacity from November 1 onwards

By Glamsham Bureau
The Tamil film industry is buoyed up over the state government’s decision to open theatres at full seating capacity from November 1 onwards, as it is waiting for the upheaval of its fortunes with the Diwali release of ‘Annaatthe’ starring mega star Rajinikanth.

Tamil movie producer and distributor, R. Raghunath said: “The state government’s decision has given a sigh of relief to the producers, distributors, theatre owners and thousands of those who live with this industry. OTT platforms are fine but the theatre experience is something different and with the theatres being allowed to open, the South Indian film industry will be boosted up.”

On Saturday, the state government announced that all the movie theatres across Tamil Nadu can operate at their full capacity and film and television shooting will also be allowed with the required number of artists.

But the state health department has insisted that the artists and the shooting crew should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Tamil Nadu government has also allowed all cultural events and meetings in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols in place.

The fresh set of guidelines also allow schools resume in-person learning for classes 1 to 8 in shifts also from November 1.

Shops and bakeries that were required to shut by 11 p.m. will be allowed to function without any restrictions.

Except for the bus services to Kerala, the rest can operate with 100 per cent occupancy.

Both inter-state and intrastate buses are allowed to ply with immediate effect.

