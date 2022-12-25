Tollywood celebrities unwind for Xmas, soak in the festive spirit

Christmas is a special occasion for Tollywood celebrities. Most of the celebrities are spending time with their families and loved ones on the occasion of Christmas. While some are travelling abroad to enjoy the year-end holidays, others are enjoying parties with friends in Hyderabad or other cities in India.

Tollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to greet their fans and followers on the occasion of Christmas.

Actors, directors, producers and other artists extended their greetings. Some shared their pictures with Christmas trees along with greetings while some others uploaded videos of cakes or some joyous moments.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to greet people. “Merry Christmas to All,” wrote the popular actor.

Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan, popular as power star in film circles, sent Christmas gifts to some Tollywood personalities and friends. The actor politician sent a gift to Venu Sriram, director of ‘Vakeel Saab’.

Venu Sriram’s wife Gayatri Sriram revealed this. “Extremely contented to receive this Christmas present from Pawan Kalyan garu. Thank you very much sir,” she wrote. She also shared pictures of the gift and greetings from ‘Anna and Kalyan’.

Actor Ram Charan shared a video from Japan to wish his fans. “Merry Christmas everyone. Have a wonderful happy new year,” he said.

Actor Keerthy Suresh shared a throwback from last Christmas on the sets of her Malayalam film ‘Vaashi’. In the video, she shared on Instagram, the actor is seen getting ready for Christmas celebrations on sets with her make-up artist and hairdresser.

They are seen grooving to ‘Jingle Bells’ also with Keerthy’s pet dog Nyke seen under her chair with an adorable head accessory.

Director Sashi Kiran Tikka wished happy Christmas. “Wishing you’ll a Merry Christmas filled with utmost love, joy and happiness,” he wrote.

Director Gopichand Malineni shared a video of Christmas celebrations with Veera Simha Reddy team. Actor Balakrishna and the director cut a huge cake to celebrate the occasion.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a memorable picture standing beside a Christmas tree. “This time I already had a Christmas picture and I took this only keeping in mind that I needed a picture to wish you all Merry Christmas,” she wrote.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture with her boyfriend Jaccky Bhagnani and also wished him on the occasion of his birthday.

“Santa gave me the best gift for life and that’s you.. happy bdayyyy my love,” she wrote.

Shruti Haasan also shared a picture with her boyfriend Shantanu. She wrote: “Merry Christmas from us to you !!! We’ve had a weird x mas day putting up our black tree on Christmas Day cause we’ve both been so busy travelling and working and we are so thankful for the life we have … this Xmas let’s take a second to be truly grateful for the family and friends that took us through the rough and the beautiful days.”