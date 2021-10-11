- Advertisement -

The team behind Sandalwood ‘lover boy’ Prem’s 25th film, ‘Premam Poojyam’, is all set for the trailer launch on October 14. The romantic movie is being directed by Dr Raghavendra. Brinda Acharya is playing the female lead against Prem.

The audience has already warmed up to the teaser of the movie and the trailer launch is said to be the prelude to the release slated for October 29. For Prem, it is being billed as a landmark movie.

Sharing the film’s poster on social media, Prem said in a message to his fans: “After receiving your love since the day of the announcement, ‘Premam Poojyam’ is now ready to hit the screens on October 29, 2021. Get ready for the magic to touch your hearts.”

The film’s two songs have been shot in Vietnam, where the crew camped in extreme weather conditions for 15 days. The film, according to its producers, promises to be “a grand visual experience with an engaging sober love story”. Aindrita Ray, Master Anand and Malavika Avinash are playing major roles in the movie.