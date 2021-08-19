HomeRegionalNews

Trailer of Sudheer Babu's 'Sridevi Soda Centre' unveiled

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (IANS) The trailer of Telugu actor Sudheer Babu’s upcoming film ‘Sridevi Soda Centre’ was launched on Thursday. Renowned Telugu actor Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer.

The trailer shows glimpses of entertaining action and romance. It seems like Sudheer’s character is a man who fights for his love for the film’s leading lady Anandhi’s character.

- Advertisement -

Mahesh Babu shared the trailer and wrote: “Here’s the trailer of #SrideviSodaCenter Absolutely enjoyed it! Looking forward to its release in the cinemas. Good luck to @isudheerbabu and the entire team!”

After Mahesh released the trailer, Sudheer took to his social media accounts and wrote: “Presenting the #SSCTrailer.Thanking Superstar @urstrulyMahesh for the launch @70mmEntertains #SrideviSodaCenter #SrideviSodaCenterOn27thAug #BiggestReleaseAfter2ndWave (sic). “

- Advertisement -

Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film is set for a theatrical release on August 27.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ym/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSrabanti Chatterjee on new film: Important to be happy with each other regardless of age
Next articleAmit Tandon on creating comedy show ‘Chalo Koi Baat Nahi’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,007FansLike
43,059FollowersFollow
6,072FollowersFollow
57,432FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv