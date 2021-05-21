Watch Telugu film ‘Ek Mini Katha’ trailer, film to drop on May 27

Adv.

The trailer of Santosh Shobhan and Kavya Thapar’s Telugu film “Ek Mini Katha” was launched on social media, on Friday. The film is directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Talking about the film, Rapolu says, “A story like this needs fine storytelling and proper representation and I feel fortunate to have collaborated with Gandhi, who is the writer of this film and an accomplished director himself. Also, actors like Santosh Shobhan, Kavya Thapar and Brahmaji bring to life a simple yet relevant situation so seamlessly.”

Gandhi adds he wanted to make sure the film was not preachy.

“This story is very close to my heart, I wanted to write something that is unique and hasn’t been explored in the past. I also decided to not give the film a serious tone, purely because it becomes preachy. Issues like these, when addressed in a light-hearted manner become conversational and more acceptable,” said the writer.

The romantic comedy will stream on Amazon prime Video from on May 27.