- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Trivikram, Mahesh Babu’s ‘#SSMB28’ to go on floors soon

By Glamsham Bureau
Trivikram, Mahesh Babu's '#SSMB28' to go on floors soon
Mahesh Babu Trivikram Srinivas SS Thaman _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu will begin filming their upcoming movie soon. Mahesh Babu has allotted dates from April to start shooting under Trivikram’s direction for the movie tentatively titled ‘#SSMB28’.

‘#SSMB28’ is going to be Mahesh’s immediate movie after he wraps up shooting for his current project ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Mahesh Babu, who is currently recovering from Covid will first wrap up his current commitments before they start off with ‘#SSMB28’.

- Advertisement -

Billed as an action-oriented story, it has Thaman on board to compose the music, while Trivikram has readied a dynamic script for Mahesh.

As the trio had met in Dubai, they seem to have made plans to start off working on the movie soon. But, Mahesh Babu and Thaman tested positive for COVID, which had them all quarantined for a while now.

- Advertisement -

Mahesh Babu needs to wrap up all other projects before he commits himself to S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming venture. So he has apparently planned to finish his movie with Trivikram before a long-term commitment with the ‘Baahubali’ director.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKeerthy Suresh recovers from Covid
Next articleSahher Bambba to be seen in B Praak music video along with Emraan Hashmi
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,734FollowersFollow
58,690FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US