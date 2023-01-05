scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Why ‘Kantara’ actor Kishore’s twitter account displayed ‘suspended’

Popular south Indian actor Kishore has clarified that there was no connection between the suspension of his Twitter account and his controversial post on 'Kantara' movie

By News Bureau

Popular south Indian actor Kishore has clarified that there was no connection between the suspension of his Twitter account and his controversial post on ‘Kantara’ movie. ‘Kantara’ and ‘She’ fame actor Kishore’s Twitter account displayed that it has been suspended and soon the news became viral. Right-wingers celebrated the news and others extended their support to the actor.

Meanwhile, Kishore stated that his account had been hacked. “I generally share my opinions on Facebook and Instagram. I rarely share opinions on Twitter. People have told me about the suspension of the Twitter handle through other social media.

“When I verified, it came to light that the account was suspended on December 20. This is the handiwork of hackers. I don’t know what hackers have posted on my handle.

“There is no connection between my post on ‘Kantara’ movie and suspension of the account,” he reiterated.

Kishore is also an activist and expresses his stand openly.

He had supported popular actress Sai Pallavi’s statement equating Kashmir Pandit’s killings and murders to that of Muslims. He had questioned the media for taking a stand on the actress and also questioned whether it was a crime for the actors/actresses to have social opinion?

The actor who played a main lead role against Rishab Shetty as a police officer in super hit ‘Kantara’ movie had stated that there should be faith but not superstition.

He had stated, like all good movies, ‘Kantara’ movie is transcending the boundaries of caste, religion and language and uniting people. It is creating awareness through entertainment. If this cinema is used to encourage superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, the big victory will be the biggest defeat of humanity, he stated.

Kishore, who has made a mark in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries also has been raising the issues of farmers.

Previous article
AUS v SA: Usman Khawaja becomes fourth batter to score three successive tons at SCG
Next article
Happy Birthday: Deepika Padukone’s stunning hot looks from Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

RS Dy Chairman showcases steps taken by Parliament during Covid-19 at C'wealth meet

Technology

Samsung unveils connected home as future way of life at CES

Sports

Premier League: Tottenham bounce back with 4-0 win against Crystal Palace

Technology

Twitter's advanced search filters for iOS coming soon

Health & Lifestyle

12 with respiratory issues die in Dhanbad in 2 days as air quality worsens

Technology

Sony, Honda unveil their joint EV brand at CES

News

Director Dushyant Pratap Singh: Hiten Tejwani is an amazing actor

Health & Lifestyle

24-yr-old resident doctor commits suicide in Bhopal

News

Madonna 'secretly planning' 'greatest hits' tour to celebrate 40 years of music career

News

Happy Birthday: Deepika Padukone’s stunning hot looks from Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Technology

Salesforce lays off over 7,000 workers as it hired 'too many people' in pandemic

Sports

Ind vs SL: Injured Sanju Samson ruled out of remainder of T20I series

Technology

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirms to lay off 18,000 employees

Sports

AUS v SA: Usman Khawaja becomes fourth batter to score three successive tons at SCG

Sports

ILT20: Gulf Giants' Qais Ahmad expects conditions in UAE to help spinners

Technology

Indian startups take 5 yrs to scale from zero to $100 mn

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US