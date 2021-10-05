Ultra Media forays into producing Marathi Films

- Advertisement -

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group forays into producing Marathi feature films in various genres. In total Ultra will roll out 10 films in the next 1 year. The company has set up a separate business unit for the same & it will be driven by a core team who have the requisite expertise & are well versed with the Marathi film industry.

Under this vertical Ultra will roll out films across various genres like Romance, Drama, Comedy, Family Entertainer, Socio-Mytho, Thriller & others. One of the main objective of this initiative is to give a fitting & a deserving break for talented newcomers across the entire ecosystem of star cast, director, producer, character artists, music director & others.

Other than producing most of these films in-house, Ultra will also be Co-Producing some of these film in a strategic partnership with other Production houses & standalone producers. The discussions are on & at various levels of progress. In all these films, Ultra will raise the bar in terms of production value & story telling coupled with exceptional performances, great music & cutting edge content for the viewers.

All these films are made with an objective of theatrical release both in India & abroad. Though keeping into consideration the current situation, in case if it takes a longer time than expected for the theatres to reopen, it will be released in OTT & other well-known digital platforms & Satellite Channels.

In the past Ultra had also produced & theatrically distributed well known Marathi films like: Gondya Martay Tangada, Lonavala Bypass, Houn Jau De, etc.

Mr. SushilKumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group added, “We at Ultra since 1986 had been at the forefront in producing & distributing various interesting content worldwide. We have a customer first perspective & have a firm grip over audience preferences. Considering the contribution of Marathi cinema in the recent past & the audience response, we felt compelled to again be a part of the Marathi film industry. The audience is evolving and opting to view more content centric Marathi films which appeals highly to today’s discerning viewers. This industry is going through a very interesting phase currently and we would like to do our bit for the talented film makers & artists to add a fresh perspective & churn some very interesting entertainment for the global audience.”