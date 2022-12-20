scorecardresearch
Underwater scene to be the highlight of Prasanth Varma’s ‘Hanu-Man’

By Glamsham Bureau

Young Tollywood director Prasanth Varma, who was last in the news for having made Telugu cinema’s first zombie movie, ‘Zombie Reddy’, is ready to roll out his next, ‘Hanu-Man’, starring Teja Sajja.

The ‘Hanu-Man’ team is in Mumbai shooting for a crucial underwater sequence. A unit member said it was a risky sequence as it requires Teja to be under water for an extended time without taking a breath.

But the actor, who was trained by a specialist for 15 days in Hyderabad, practised hard for the scene and executed it very well.

The film has been produced on a grand scale by K Niranjan Reddy. Its release date will be announced soon.

