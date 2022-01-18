- Advertisement -
Priya Bhavani Shankar: ‘Unproductive’ hours are the soul-shaping part of our lives

By Glamsham Bureau
Priya Bhavani Shankar _ pic courtesy instagram
Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar, who is known to speak her mind, says that what one does, does not have to make sense always.

Taking to social media, the actress, who was last seen in the Tamil investigative thriller ‘Blood Money’, said, “Waste time…Go for rambling walks…Write those stupid poems…Meet your loved ones just because…Try a new recipe…

“Pray. Paint. Read that big old book. Our world is obsessed with productivity, but ‘unproductive’ hours are the soul-shaping parts of our lives. What you do DOES NOT have to make sense always.”

On the work front, the actress has her hands full.

Priya has at least a half-a-dozen Tamil films in different stages of production. The actress will be seen in Dhanush’s ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, Simbu’s ‘Pathu Thala’, Arun Vijay’s ‘Yaanai’, S J Suryah’s ‘Bommai’ and Raghava Lawrence’s ‘Rudhran’.

This apart, the actress also has an untitled film with Jayam Ravi.

