Urvashi Rautela becomes highest-paid debutant in the Tamil industry

The Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela is all set to do her Tamil debut alongside the legend Saravanan, the name of the movie is yet to be revealed. The actress has done many Bollywood movies which have been critically acclaimed. She has also done music videos like, “Love Dose”, “Bijli Ki Taar”, “Teri Load Ve”, and the most recent one “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si”. Urvashi Rautela certainly knows how to leave a mark and she is all set to impress her south fans with her upcoming movie.

Urvashi Rautela who will be soon seen in the big-budget, sci-fi south film, playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, the film will be released as a multi-lingual. The actress was spotted with the legend Saravanan in Manali shooting for her upcoming movie. According to sources, “Urvashi Rautela has charged a humongous amount of 10 crores for the mega-budget film, becoming one of the highest-paid actresses in the Tamil film industry”.

After Deepika Padukone made her Tamil big-screen debut in the movie with ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ in 2014 with the Megastar Rajnikanth and even Priyanka Chopra Jones made a debut in the Tamil film ‘Tamizhan’ back in 2002 and now Urvashi Rautela becomes the highest-paid debutant in the Tamil industry. Before Urvashi Rautela there were rumours that Alia Bhatt might be seen in this big-budget but the news was trashed after Urvashi Rautela came on board and started shooting for the film. Urvashi Rautela will also make her Telugu debut in the movie “Black Rose”.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela debuted in Bollywood with the movie “Singh Saab The Great”. She has worked in movies like “Sanam Re”, ‘Great Grand Masti”, “Pagalpanti” and many more. She was last seen in the web film “Virgin Bhanupriya”. Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash” alongside Randeep Hooda. The actress shall be seen romancing Guru Randhawa in their upcoming song “Mar Jayenge”. Urvashi Rautela is also featuring in her first international debut in the music video “Versace” with the Egyptian actor Mohammed Ramadan.