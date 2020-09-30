Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of ‘Black Rose’

Actress Urvashi Rautela has turned a pop diva for a promotional song of her upcoming Telugu debut film, Black Rose.
The Hindi version of the promotional song is titled “Hai kya yeh mera kasoor”.
The Telugu version of the promotional song is titled "Naa Tappuemunnada".
“I’m a pop diva in the song. It’s a very beautiful look. It’s a very ‘masalish’ South Indian dance form, choreographed by Jani master. This song has a lot of elements. It has gymnastics, hip-hop, jazz and a lot of Bollywood dancing. It has the ‘masala’ factor of south India, but it also has western dance form,” said Urvashi.
“It is one of my rare songs where I just went on to the floor and I did it with no rehearsal, as we didn’t have time,” she added.
“Black Rose” is a heroine-centric emotional thriller. It was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. –ians/nn/vnc