Home Regional News

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of ‘Black Rose’

By Glamsham Editorial
Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of'Black Rose'
Urvashi Rautela as a pop diva in Black Rose
Advtg.

Actress Urvashi Rautela has turned a pop diva for a promotional song of her upcoming Telugu debut film, Black Rose.

The Hindi version of the promotional song is titled “Hai kya yeh mera kasoor”.

“I’m a pop diva in the song. It’s a very beautiful look. It’s a very ‘masalish’ South Indian dance form, choreographed by Jani master. This song has a lot of elements. It has gymnastics, hip-hop, jazz and a lot of Bollywood dancing. It has the ‘masala’ factor of south India, but it also has western dance form,” said Urvashi.

Advtg.

“It is one of my rare songs where I just went on to the floor and I did it with no rehearsal, as we didn’t have time,” she added.

“Black Rose” is a heroine-centric emotional thriller. It was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s shoot mode is on
Next articleChild artiste Myra Singh on bagging show 'Maddam Sir'

Related Articles

News

Urvashi Rautela: I wish you self-esteem so high that you’re humble

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Urvashi Rautela has a simple wish for her fans and followers on social media. In a new Instagram,...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela set to collaborate with Remo D’Souza

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Choreographer-filmmaker Remo DSouza and actress Urvashi Rautela have joined hands for a project. The details of the project are...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film ‘Black Rose’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela has given a sneak peek into the character she plays in her upcoming Telugu release, Black Rose, with the first...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of 'Black Rose' 1

Twitter launches 'Have You Followed' series for entertainment buffs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Twitter India has come up with a series that features several people from the entertainment industry talking about themselves, their...
Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of 'Black Rose' 2

AIIMS report to CBI: Death time missing in Sushant’s autopsy

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Kohli's RCB look favourites for IPL title: Vengsarkar

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of 'Black Rose' 3

Shekhar Suman feels Irrfan Khan’s grave is ‘unkempt’, suggests marble covering

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of 'Black Rose' 3

Child artiste Myra Singh on bagging show 'Maddam Sir'

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of 'Black Rose'

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of ‘Black...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks