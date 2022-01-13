Vadivelu, director Suraaj back in London for music of ‘Naai Sekar Returns’

- Advertisement -

Only a few days ago, the film’s director Suraaj and the film’s hero, Vadivelu, had returned from London and had tested positive for Covid-19.

All those who had traveled with the director and the actor had isolated themselves and got themselves examined.

After having recovered from Covid, the entire core team is now back in London where music director Santhosh Narayanan is busy composing music for the film.

- Advertisement -

Lyca Productions, which is producing the film, released a picture of the entire unit in London.

It put out a tweet that read, “‘Naai Sekar Returns’ songs getting composed in London, work in full swing! Music director Santhosh Narayanan is with the team including Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, Director Suraaj, Lyca Productions founder Subaskaran, Deputy chairman Prem & Lyca Productions Tamil Nadu Head G K M Tamilkumaran.”